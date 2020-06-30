First Alert Weather Day: TONIGHT!

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR TUESDAY EVENING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING: Hot and humid air will provide plenty of fuel for strong and even a few severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday. The main threats are large hail and damaging wind, although a few tornado warnings cannot be ruled out. Highs Tuesday will be near 90 south and in the lower 80s north. Eastern North Dakota will be the focus of Tuesday night severe weather. That risk should shift east into Minnesota on Wednesday.

First Alert Tuesday & Wednesday (Valley News Live)

THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY:The heat will be the concern through the remainder of the workweek. Highs will hit the upper 80s and even upper 90s for some on Friday. The best chance of storms will be on the 4th of July.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of t-storms. Some could be strong to severe late day. Hail and damaging wind will be the primary threats. Storms form in the central Dakotas late afternoon and push into the Red River around 10 pm to midnight. Low: 71. High: 91.

WEDNESDAY: We have cancelled the First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday as storms will be east our our area. Increasing sunshine late in the day with only spotty t-storms. Some could be strong to severe. Low: 73. High: 84.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and hot. Low: 67. High: 90.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Dangerous Heat. Mostly sunny. Low: 66. High: 97.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of strong PM showers/t-storms. Low: 71. High: 90.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 72. High: 89.

MONDAY: Still warm with a chance of t-storms. Low: 69. High: 87.

