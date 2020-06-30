Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: TONIGHT!

Severe storms will be likely for SOME areas as we go through our evening and into the overnight. Large hail over 1" and damaging straight line wind over 65 mph will be the main threat. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, but will not be likely.
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR TUESDAY EVENING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING: Hot and humid air will provide plenty of fuel for strong and even a few severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday. The main threats are large hail and damaging wind, although a few tornado warnings cannot be ruled out. Highs Tuesday will be near 90 south and in the lower 80s north. Eastern North Dakota will be the focus of Tuesday night severe weather. That risk should shift east into Minnesota on Wednesday.

Sample HTML block
First Alert Tuesday & Wednesday
First Alert Tuesday & Wednesday(Valley News Live)

THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY:The heat will be the concern through the remainder of the workweek. Highs will hit the upper 80s and even upper 90s for some on Friday. The best chance of storms will be on the 4th of July.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of t-storms. Some could be strong to severe late day. Hail and damaging wind will be the primary threats. Storms form in the central Dakotas late afternoon and push into the Red River around 10 pm to midnight. Low: 71. High: 91.

WEDNESDAY: We have cancelled the First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday as storms will be east our our area. Increasing sunshine late in the day with only spotty t-storms. Some could be strong to severe. Low: 73. High: 84.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and hot. Low: 67. High: 90.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Dangerous Heat. Mostly sunny. Low: 66. High: 97.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of strong PM showers/t-storms. Low: 71. High: 90.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 72. High: 89.

MONDAY: Still warm with a chance of t-storms. Low: 69. High: 87.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - June 30

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

VOD Recording

Weather Morning Forecast - June 26

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT
Weather Morning Forecast - June 26

Forecast

Friday Forecast

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT
7 Day Forecast Friday June 26

Hutch's Weather Class

Updated: Mar. 27, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT
Hutch's Weather Class

Latest News

Valley News Live | First Alert StormTeam Weather | Fargo, ND

Thunderstorms For Thursday could be severe

Updated: Aug. 14, 2019 at 3:47 PM CDT
Thunderstorms For Thursday could be severe

Valley News Live | First Alert StormTeam Weather | Fargo, ND

Tornado Reported in Henning

Updated: Aug. 13, 2019 at 3:04 PM CDT
Tornado Reported in Henning

Valley News Live | First Alert StormTeam Weather | Fargo, ND

Tuesday forecast video

Updated: Aug. 12, 2019 at 4:26 PM CDT
Tuesday forecast video

Valley News Live | First Alert StormTeam Weather | Fargo, ND

Monday Hour by Hour forecast

Updated: Aug. 12, 2019 at 4:21 PM CDT
Monday Hour by Hour forecast

Valley News Live | First Alert StormTeam Weather | Fargo, ND

Weekend Forecast Video Update

Updated: Aug. 7, 2019 at 3:40 PM CDT
The weekend will bring a chance of rain, and looks cooler than the last several.

Valley News Live | First Alert StormTeam Weather | Fargo, ND

Tuesday Evening Storm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 6, 2019 at 3:48 PM CDT
Video Update: Tuesday Evening Storm Forecast