Father of toddler killed in crash speaks out

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
FRAZEE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Department says a deadly wreck over the weekend is still under investigation and have yet to file any charges.

Kris Engle and his family were headed to Wolf Lake Saturday evening when Engle says his life changed forever.

“A guy pulled out, I swerved to miss him and caught the back end of the truck. Truck went to a slide and I remember the first roll and then I just remember the truck landing.”

Engle and his niece were soon life flighted to Fargo, with two others transported to a Detroit Lakes hospital. However, Engle’s young son Hank was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was a spitfire. He always wanted to be outside. Always wanted to help,” Engle said.

While he was only supposed to turn four next week Engle says Hank was a trusted help on the family farm, and says none of the animals are the same without hank around.

“He always wanted to be up in the barn with his goats,” Engle said.

With the upcoming holiday weekend Engle says he knows many are planning to travel and urges drivers to be more careful on the roads, as he doesn’t want anyone else to feel the hurt and loss he does.

“That’s all I can say is just make the smart decisions. Rethink before you do,” he said.

Although young, Engle says he hopes more people live like Hank; a free spirit with more love in his body than he knew what to do with.

“Just be happy as much as you can, as much as that little boy was,” Engle said. “I’ll remember him as daddy’s little boy who always wanted to be on the tractor.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family to help with burial expenses, to donate click here.

