Fargo man charged after pointing gun, throwing ex-girlfriend to ground, court documents say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A viral Facebook video is shedding light on an alleged assault in West Fargo over the weekend.

19-year-old Skyler Goodman is charged with one count of felony terrorizing with a deadly weapon, as well as one misdemeanor count of domestic assault.

Court documents say West Fargo Police were called to the 900 block of 2nd St. W. on Saturday afternoon for a disturbance involving a gun.

The victim told dispatch her ex-boyfriend, Goodman, had pointed a gun at her and thrown her to the ground. She told dispatch she had marks on her and was currently bleeding.

Dispatch soon received a call from Goodman who said he was at a nearby gas station, and said his firearm was taken apart and under the backseat. Officers later detained Goodman without incident.

Documents say the victim told officers she and Goodman had been disputing over property and a vehicle for a few months. She said Goodman came over to drop off her property when the two got in a verbal argument.

The victim says Goodman started to antagonize her and told her to hit him. She says Goodman then grabbed her hand and made her hit Goodman in the face. Goodman then allegedly told the victim if she hit him three times he could hit the victim back. The victim admitted she did hit Goodman in the face with a closed fist.

The victim says Goodman then slammed her to the ground which can be seen in a now-viral video friends of both Goodman and the victim have posted online of the alleged incident. The victim says as she stood up Goodman grabbed her and pulled her close to him. She says Goodman grabbed a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at her chest.

Court documents say Goodman eventually put the gun away and threw her property out of his vehicle before driving away.

Goodman is currently out on bail. This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live for any updates on this case.

