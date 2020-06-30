444 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 444 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the active case count to 3,261.

The state is also reporting six new deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,441. Of those deaths, 1,131 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility.

270 people are in the hospital with the virus and 136 of them are in the ICU.

31,601 Minnesotans are listed as recovered.

