38 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The state of North Dakota is reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the active cases in the state to 302.

13 of the new cases are in Cass County, 10 are in Morton County and nine are in Burleigh County.

25 people are currently in the hospital with the virus and 3,195 are listed as recovered.

The death toll remains at 79.

