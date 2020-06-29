Advertisement

Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death

Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge on Monday warned that he's likely to move the trials of four former police officers charged in George Floyd's death out of Minneapolis if public officials, attorneys and family members don't stop speaking out about the case.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill stopped short of issuing a gag order against attorneys on both sides, but he said he likely will if public statements continue that make it hard to find an impartial jury. Cahill said that would also make him likely to grant a change-of-venue motion if one is filed, as he anticipates.

“The court is not going to be happy about hearing comments on these three areas: merits, evidence and guilt or innocence,” Cahill said.

This combination of photos shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder. Kueng, Lane and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin.
This combination of photos shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder. Kueng, Lane and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin.(Source: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Minnesota Department of Corrections/CNN)

It was the second pretrial hearing for the officers, who were fired after Floyd’s May 25 death. Derek Chauvin, 44, is charged with second-degree murder and other counts, while Thomas Lane, 37, J. Kueng, 26, and Tou Thao, 34, are charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin

Floyd died after Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee against the handcuffed 46-year-old Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes. The officers were responding to a call about a man trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a nearby store. Floyd’s death sparked protests around the world.

Thao's attorney, Robert Paule, cited remarks from a variety of public officials saying they thought the officers were guilty, including President Donald Trump, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Mayor Jacob Frey.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has called Floyd’s death “murder” and said Chauvin knew what he was doing because of his training. Gov. Tim Walz and Frey have also called it murder.

Cahill asked Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank to use his influence to keep public officials silent, warning that if they continue to discuss it publicly, he likely would “have to pull (the trials) out of Hennepin County and they need to be aware of that.” But he also made it clear that he wants defense attorneys and Floyd family members to stay out of the press, too.

Cahill set a March 8 trial date for the former officers if they are tried together, though he said he expects motions to be filed to separate their trials. If they're tried separately, those still in custody — currently Chauvin and Thao — would most likely go first. The next court date is Sept. 11.

The defendants have not entered pleas. Chauvin’s attorney has not commented publicly on the charges, while Lane’s and Kueng’s attorneys have sought to minimize their clients’ roles and deflect blame to the more senior Chauvin in Floyd’s death. Kueng’s attorney said in a court filing Monday that he intends to plead not guilty and that he will argue it was self-defense, a reasonable use of force and an authorized use of force.

Chauvin remains in custody on $1 million bail and Thao is being held on $750,000 bail. Lane and Kueng are free on bond.

Cahill rejected a defense request to reconsider his earlier decision to prohibit cameras in the courtroom during pretrial proceedings. Defense attorneys asked for the cameras, saying it would help balance what the public has heard about the case, but prosecutors objected. The judge has not ruled on whether to allow cameras for the trial itself, but has said he is open to it.

The charges against Chauvin are unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Second-degree murder carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison, third-degree murder carries up to 25 years and manslaughter up to 10.

The other three former officers are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Those charges are legally tantamount to the counts against Chauvin and carry the same penalties.

After the hearings, Selwyn Jones, Floyd’s uncle, said he found it “totally hideous” that Lane and Kueng made bail, while “my nephew will never have a chance to be free ever again. ... I’m not mad at anybody, I just think we need to fix the system. Racism needs to go, police brutality definitely needs to go, and we need to find some kind of equality and care for each other.”

___

Associated Press writer Mohamed Ibrahim contributed to this story.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump faces pressure over Russia bounties to kill US troops

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
The Democrats said their briefing was insufficient and they learned nothing new. Hoyer said it was White House officials giving "their perspective" when lawmakers really need to hear from members of the intelligence community.

Coronavirus

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools, amid virus surge

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and LORNE COOK Associated Press
The European Union will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, the bloc announced Tuesday, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.

National

Former Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks granted bond

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick set a bond of $500,000 for Garrett Rolfe, who faces charges including felony murder in the killing of Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man.

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

Fargo man charged after pointing gun, throwing ex-girlfriend to ground, court documents say

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
19-year-old Skyler Goodman is charged with one count of felony terrorizing with a deadly weapon, as well as one misdemeanor count of domestic assault.

National

Amber Alert for 1-year-old abducted in Mont., police say

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Malachai Talley was taken by Dejarreh Talley and three unknown males Tuesday morning, officials said.

Latest News

National Politics

Judge temporarily blocks tell-all book by Trump’s niece

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
A New York state judge has temporarily blocked publication of a tell-all book by President Donald Trump's niece after the president's brother sued to stop it.

National

Johnny Mandel, the Oscar- and Grammy- winning composer, dies

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Johnny Mandel, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer, arranger and musician who worked on albums by Frank Sinatra, Natalie Cole and many others and whose songwriting credits included “The Shadow of Your Smile” and the theme from the film and TV show “M*A*S*H,” has died. He was 94.

National

FDA approves an at-home breast cancer treatment

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Food and Drug Administration has approved an at-home breast cancer treatment called Phesgo.

National

Cases continue to rise as pandemic impacts economy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Cases of the coronavirus are rising and the economy is impacted.

Coronavirus

Fauci: 'Would not be surprised' by 100,000 daily virus cases in US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke at a Senate panel hearing about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Fauci: US ‘going in wrong direction’ in coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
States such as Texas, Florida and California are backtracking, closing beaches and bars or rolling back restaurant restrictions in some cases.