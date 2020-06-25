Advertisement

Those face mask exemption cards seen on social media are fake

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Justice is warning Americans, flyers on the internet regarding face masks and disabled Americans are not legit.

Some cards have been circulating online that allegedly exempt the holder from ordinances that require face coverings. Many of these cards cite the Americans with Disabilities act and contain the Department of Justice seal.

Authorities say all official information issued on the topic is available on ADA.gov. Anything else should be considered fraudulent.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” is traditionally known as the Black anthem.

National

Nurse saves life on way to daughter’s wedding

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Jodi Damrow was just doing what comes naturally for a veteran emergency room nurse.

National

US hits another COVID-19 record high

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The US hit another daily record high and nationwide numbers are increasing.

National

July Fourth weekend will test Americans’ discipline

Updated: 1 hours ago
With confirmed cases climbing in 40 states, governors have ordered the wearing of masks in public, and families were urged to celebrate their independence at home.

National

Woman charged in disappearance of Fort Hood soldier transferred

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A woman who’s accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier was transferred Friday from Bell County to McLennan County to face federal charges.

Latest News

National

MLB cancels All-Star Game for 1st time since 1945

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer
The All-Star Game scheduled for July 14 was canceled Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

National

New outbreaks push inmate coronavirus cases past 50,000

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS Associated Press
At the end of June, the total number of coronavirus cases among prisoners had reached at least 52,649, an increase of 8% from the week before.

National

More fireworks in Americans’ hands for July 4 raises risks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SUMAN NAISHADHAM Associated Press
Cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco have received more complaints of illegal fireworks this summer than in previous years.

News

Man arrested by Fargo PD after finding him passed out with drugs and knife in vehicle

Updated: 3 hours ago
Man arrested after police find man passed out with drugs and a weapon in vehicle

Coronavirus

California releases 'wear a mask' PSA campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The state of California released an ad campaign to encourage people to wear a mask during the pandemic.

Pov Now

Point of View July 2 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4