www.valleynewslive.com

Weather Alerts: Dense Fog Advisory View Alert Details
Local

Millennial have it worse than Baby Boomers did at their age

There's many things that can set parents and their children a part, but according to a new analysis of Federal Reserve data by Young Invincibles it's more than just age.

Celebration of Life for Lewis Lubka

A celebration of life was held for longtime human rights activist and World War two veteran.

Navy Petty Officer from Detroit Lakes got to dance with President Trump

A servicewoman from Detroit Lakes got the opportunity of a lifetime to dance with the new president. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Catherine Cartmell got the chance to dance with President Trump at Friday's military ball.

Below Zero Hero Ride raises money for homeless veterans

Riders of the 10th annual Below Zero Hero Ride hopped on their bikes for a good cause.

Local

Moorhead Mayor says she's feeling 'much better' after a 'life-threatening' blood infection

Local

1,000 people attend Women's March in Fargo

National

New device monitors heart and lung sounds at home

News: Millennial have it worse than Baby Boomers did at their age

Lewis Lubka's Life Honored

News: Below Zero Hero Ride

Local

Fargo Police searching for suspects involved in an assault

White House Coverage

Servicewoman from Detroit Lakes dances at military ball with President Trump

National

Obama plane diverted on way to Palm Springs vacation

National

New administration suspends mortgage premium rate cut

Local

A community comes together to raise money for the Harms-Ternes Family

National

How to separate conjoined twins

Inauguration

Trump dances with members of the military at Inaugural ball

Local

Local woman caught in the mix with protestors at inauguration

Local

Shooter identified in deputy's death

White House Coverage

Trump puts freeze on new regulations

National

Trump Signs Executive Order on Obamacare on Inauguration Day

Health

Skin cancer cream killed five dogs, FDA warns

Local

Apps and social media being used for drug deals

Local

Proposal would return arrest powers to university police beyond campus boundaries

Local

Senator John Hoeven's statement on inauguration of President Donald Trump

Load More Stories
 

New Page 1
New Page 1

Most Popular

Obama plane diverted on way to Palm Springs vacation

Shooter identified in deputy's death

Skin cancer cream killed five dogs, FDA warns

Servicewoman from Detroit Lakes dances at military ball with President Trump

Canadian Helicopters weren't lost in NW Minnesota

New administration suspends mortgage premium rate cut

Trump puts freeze on new regulations

Canadian Helicopters touch down in NW Minnesota field

Fargo Police searching for suspects involved in an assault

Local woman caught in the mix with protestors at inauguration