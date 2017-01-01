www.valleynewslive.com

Report recommends firing WF Police Chief, includes employee survery

We have obtained the City of West Fargo’s investigative report into the dismissal of Police Chief Mike Reitan.

U.S. Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Immigration Order Nationwide

A federal judge in Washington state on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's executive order that put a hold on entry to the U.S. of people from seven predominantly Muslim nations, the state attorney general said.

Car theft, kidnapping, shooting suspect still at large in North Dakota

He’s still on the run. He’s gone through nearly a half dozen cars. He’s kidnapped a baby. And he has shot at law enforcement. Daniel Michael Two Hearts is still not in custody, and he’s considered armed and dangerous.

Man Builds Epic Crashed Ice Training Course On His Farm

Monticello, MN resident Joe Schaffer created what he calls the only Crashed Ice training track in North America right on his farm.

Army Corps of Engineers issues final closing date for DAPL protest camp on Corps land

Embattled WF Police Chief Mike Reitan did NOT accept the severance package offer

World War II veteran reunited with missing dog tag

WF Police Chief Final Report

POV Feb 3 Final View Fake Buffalo Hunting

POV Feb 3 Chris Olson refugee bill hearing

Two people arrested in suspected stabbing

UPDATE: Police call this man 'armed and dangerous', massive search underway

Police searching for man who shot at officers and kidnapped a child

2017 Valley Today Dip Off recipes

Man arrested after Code Red Alert in Bemidji

Brothers rush into burning trailer to rescue neighbors' pets

UPDATE: Fargo Police investigating possible explosive device found inside Sanford Hospital

Embattled WF Police Chief says city is being unfair

Fargo unites in favor of refugee resettlement

Heitkamp gives the OK to all of Trump's nominees

Police: save a life and call in an overdose

Who are you exposing your children to?

High Risk Sex Offender moves to Jamestown

Going the extra miles

Bar closing time to remain at 1 a.m. in Minot, ND

