National

Teens are outsmarting parents by faking it with finsta

While some social media sites are cracking down on fake content, Instagram has changed its platform, in part to accommodate the rise of a new Instagram trend: The finsta.

New Yorkers unite to scrub hateful graffiti from subway

After seeing hateful graffiti on a subway, New Yorkers came together to clean up the hateful language.

Attorney wants U of M to overhaul student conduct hearing process

Decisions have been made for 10 Gophers football players accused in a sexual misconduct case, but the legal action may not be over.

Flu spreads across 40 states

Health officials across the United States are still urging people to get their flu vaccines as the virus continues to spread.

Local

Man charged in sexual assault of senior

National

Patriots and Falcons set for Super Bowl showdown

National

College students race pods in Hyperloop Competition

Sports: MSUM women outlast Upper Iowa

Sports: MSUM men beat Upper Iowa

Sports: NDSU falls to USD at home

National

USDA removes online database that included people accused of animal abuse - activists angered

National

Liberal leaning 9th circuit court refuses DOJ stay on President Trump's travel ban

Local

Mayo Clinic says sleeping with pets helps you sleep better

Local

Sober Kitty, Uber remind you to have a sober ride home on Super Bowl Sunday

Local

Male is injured after a roll over crash on I-94

National

Couple celebrates 60th anniversary in car where they first met

National

Mom dies after dropping baby in car seat from burning house

National

Homeland Security Suspends Implentation of President Trump’s Travel Ban

National

President Trump slams judge's halt of travel ban - DOJ to appeal

Crime

Man who caused multi-county manhunt following crime wave shoots himself

National

Buzzfeed gets sued for publishing unverified Trump dossier

Local

Valley City basketball honors teen that passed away

National

Girl held down on bus while bullies wrote 'loser' on forehead, family says

National

Nationwide shortage of nurses affecting some hospitals

National

Police investigate images taken of women in stores

