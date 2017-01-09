www.valleynewslive.com

Colorado woman pleads not guilty to federal charges related to DAPL protest

A Colorado woman has pleaded not guilty to federal charges in connection to an incident at a Dakota Access Pipeline protest.

One dies in fire in Valley fire, 2 escape: Is your home safe?

Our recent string of cold weather has been accompanied by a spike in the number of fires around the region. This weekend, 1 man was killed in Mayville and another home was destroyed in Fosston. The incidents serve as reminders regarding cold weather, fire safety in your home.

Healthy New Year’s Food and Eating Habits

It's important to create a healthy lifestyle change as we head into a new year.

United flight forced to abort takeoff in Fargo

The plane blew two tires while accelerating down the runway at Hector International Airport in Fargo.

Fort Lauderdale shooting suspect faces possible death penalty

Orlando police officer killed; manhunt under way

Fire department dog meets people helping pay his medical bills

Healthy New Year�s Food and Eating Habits- 4

Donald Trump attacks Streep for speech at Golden Globes

Minnesota researchers tackle pothole problem

Old copper still returns home

Reports: Iowa couple among victims in airport shooting

Rollover crash on I-29 in Fargo

Senior citizens hit the basketball court

Airport attack survivor: Man who shielded me was my 'guardian angel'

More women got mammograms when Obamacare paid for them

UPDATE: Two people escape Fosston fire

Does it Work: Clever Cutter

Chevy Bolt wins Car of the Year

Fargo man hurt in rollover crash on I-94 in Minnesota

ND woman killed in crash near Valley City

Suspect arrested in Sioux Falls homicide investigation

Mandan High School Band raising money to compete in New York

