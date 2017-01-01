www.valleynewslive.com

National

Tostito bag doubles as "breathalyzer"

Just in time for the Super Bowl, Frito-Lay is launching a new chip bag that doubles as a sort of breathalyzer.

Former "maiden" sues cult leaders

A woman who says she was the victim of years of sexual abuse at the hands of a cult leader is now suing not only the man convicted of assaulting her, but also other leaders of the church.

ND creates website to combat fake news

Governor Doug Burgum says, because the president's recent order on the Dakota Access Pipeline is likely to re-ignite protest activity, the state is creating a website that would combat fake news.

UPDATE: Fargo woman arrested for DUI after crash

A Fargo woman is facing a DUI charge after causing a three-car crash.

Local

Pregnant Eagan homicide victim ID'd

Health

A study counters a link between excess pregnancy weight and overweight kids

National

Visually, mobility-impaired skiers hit the slopes for annual event

News: Thursday Morning Newscast � January 26 � Part 2

News: Thursday Morning Newscast � January 26 � Part 1

Weather: Valley Today Morning Forecast - January 26

Local

Leaked executive order could halt refugee resettlement nationwide

Health

A study finds even one high-fat meal can harm your liver

HealthierMe

Regularly cracking your neck can increase your risk of stroke

Local

UPDATE: Two missing Clay County boys have returned home

Local

Wahpeton woman's three-year-old daughter nearly abducted at Walmart

National

How to tell if you have a cold or just allergies

Local

Lawmakers propose Silver Alert System to help locate elderly

Local

Are you missing a high school class ring?

Local

ND Senate considering mandatory minimum sentencing reform

Local

Public can view road conditions from MnDOT snowplow cameras

Local

Drug trafficker pulled over in ND, sentenced to federal prison

Entertainment

TV icon Mary Tyler Moore dies at the age of 80

Local

Fargo traffic stop turns up drugs and stolen property from burglary

Local

Otter Tail County Toddler in critical condition after alleged assault

Local

Large drug bust made outside North Dakota school

