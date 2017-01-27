www.valleynewslive.com

Local

Group gathers to share this message: refugees welcome

People around the world and in the Valley are protesting Trump's order. On Saturday, a group of people in Fargo gathered on a bridge overlooking the interstate, holding up a banner that read "Refugees Welcome."

Protests Erupt Nationwide for Second Day Over Trump’s Travel Ban

Thousands of protesters gathered at airports and cities nationwide for a second day on Sunday to decry President Donald Trump's executive order that temporarily restricts entry to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries and indefinitely bans Syrian refugees from crossing into the country.

White Earth Tribal Police officer injured during traffic stop

A White Earth Tribal Police Officer was injured after his squad car was hit Saturday night.

Icy road conditions cause crash in Mahnomen

Icy road conditions to blame for a vehicle accident in Mahnomen, Minnesota.

Regional

Severely injured paramedic walks down the aisle at his wedding

Local

Update: Moorhead Police investigate stabbing

National

Woman lives six days without lungs

Refugees welcome

State

Heitkamp asks for more aid to help with protests

Regional

Minnesotans React To President Trump’s Immigration Ban

National

White House discusses asking foreign visitors for social media info and cell phone contacts

Local

Moorhead Police investigating report of a stabbing

National

Judge grants stay against Trump refugee order, blocks some removals

National

Message in a bottle found more than 20 years later

Local

UND warns International Students to stay in the U.S.

Local

Frostival celebrates the snow, making cold 'cool'

Local

Organization helping people get out and stay out of jail hosting fundraiser

Local

STUDY: Swearing off Facebook will boost your mood

Local

UND Instructor Pilot and student make emergency landing near Crookston

Local

Police arrest man at GF airport, accused of bomb threat

Local

25th anniversary of Neugebauer family murders

Education

Holy Savior Menard Students march on Washington for the right to life

Local

Moorhead Police Department adds 3, still needs more officers

